Zelenskyy in Congress says Ukraine will have to move to guerrilla warfare without US help - WP

In the event of a decrease in assistance from the United States and European Union countries, Ukraine will be forced to begin conscription of men over 45 years old. Also, the country may have to wage a guerrilla war against russia.

The Washington Post reported this with reference to Senator Ron Johnson.

Republican Johnson was present during Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress and heard what the President said.

According to him, Zelenskyy hinted that due to a lack of military and financial resources, Ukraine will be forced into the tactics of guerrilla warfare in the confrontation with russia.

Johnson compared this to what happened in Afghanistan and Iraq when American troops were there.

He considers this a losing decision for all and therefore advocated the early adoption of assistance for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, CNN said that the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson did not change his position on assistance to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s speech.

Earlier today, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress not to make a gift to putin and to decide on financing assistance to Ukraine.