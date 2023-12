Zelenskyy on possible reduction of international aid to Ukraine in 2024: Neighborhood with russia is a problem

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, regarding problems with the possible reduction of international assistance to Ukraine in 2024, noted that the real problem for Ukraine is its proximity to the aggressor state russia, and all the rest are difficulties that Ukraine will solve.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with participants of the Summit of the Nordic countries (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden) in Oslo (Norway), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The neighborhood with the russian federation is a problem, all the rest are just difficulties that we will solve," he answered the question whether it will be a problem for Ukraine to reduce international assistance in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, after visiting the United States on December 11-12, on Wednesday, December 13, arrived in Oslo to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.