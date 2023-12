Regarding the prospects of further US aid to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after visiting the US, noted that there is confidence in such aid, the only question is the timing of its receipt.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with the participants of the Summit of Northern European countries (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden) in Oslo (Norway), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

When asked if it was true that Zelenskyy did not receive clear promises during his visit to the USA, he answered that on the contrary, during meetings with congressmen and senators, with representatives of both parties, with the Presidential Administration, and personally with the President Joe Biden of the USA, and with the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson, he received a positive signal about the support of Ukraine with the help of the United States.

"Regarding the terms, there is an influence of the domestic political situation. It is definitely there, there is such a situation, but everyone has confidence," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy, after visiting the USA on December 11-12, arrived in Oslo on Wednesday, December 13, to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.

Regarding the problems with the possible reduction of international aid to Ukraine in 2024, Zelenskyy noted that the real problem for Ukraine is the neighborhood with the aggressor state of russia, and all the rest are difficulties that Ukraine will solve.