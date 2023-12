Businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho considers the National Bank's sale of a single property complex of Bilotserkivska combined heat and power plant PrJSC without an auction at a reduced price to the Bilotserkivska City Council to be illegal.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the businessman's press service.

Zhevaho's press service emphasizes that he is not the only shareholder of Bilotserkivska CHPP, and also emphasizes violations during the sale of this asset.

"According to the Law "On the National Bank of Ukraine", the satisfaction of debt claims for pledged property must be made at the expense of the net income from the alienation of such property. The price of pledged property is determined only at open auctions. Therefore, all sales by the NBU must be carried out through a transparent auction in order to obtain the highest price Instead, the National Bank deliberately bypassed the auction this time and sold Bilotserkivska CHPP, the value of which is about UAH 1 billion, to a pre-determined buyer (in an illegal way and without an auction) at an artificially low price of UAH 298.6 million," Zhevaho said.

According to him, because of this, the state and the shareholders of the CHPP suffered damage in the amount of more than UAH 500 million.

"In this way, the state and legal shareholders of the Bilotserkivska CHPP were harmed in the amount of more than UAH 500 million, which is pure corruption on the part of the National Bank of Ukraine and the buyer - Belotserkivska City Council, which acquired this property in an illegal and unregulated manner. I hope that the anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine will provide a fair and adequate assessment of such corrupt actions," Zhevaho said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Bilotserkivska City Council bought back the Bilotserkivska combined heat and power plant, which the NBU took from Zhevaho for debts, for UAH 298.6 million.

The National Bank became the owner of Bilotserkivska CHPP thanks to the decision of the Economic Court of the Kyiv Region.

In particular, in May 2023, the court satisfied the NBU's claim for foreclosure on the single property complex of Bilotserkivska CHPP pledged to the National Bank.

This company was a property guarantor for the obligations of the Finance and Credit bank to the NBU for refinancing loans.

On September 17, 2015, the National Bank decided to classify the bank Finance and Credit as insolvent.

At the time of this decision, the shareholder of the bank was Zhevaho, who indirectly owned 97.67% of the shares.