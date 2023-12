The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Jinzhu, a former senior legislator of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, for suspected bribe-taking. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The case of Li, former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement.

Further handling of the case is underway.