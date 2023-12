The "shuttle" movement of trains has been launched between the Teremky and Demiivska subway stations in Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In this section, trains will run at intervals of 13 minutes and 17 minutes along each of the two tracks, depending on the direction of travel (according to the principle of funicular or "shuttle" movement). Please note that trains will not run in the tunnel between the Lybidska and Demiivska stations, where repair work is actually underway," the message says.

Passengers are urged to listen carefully to the announcements of duty officers at the station, who will inform about the direction of the train directly on the platform. Subway workers can regulate the passage of passengers at the station to avoid crowds on platforms.

Besides, navigation materials will be placed at the stations, which indicate the mode of operation of the blue subway line, as well as the schedule of the "shuttle" movement of trains.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes that all underground subway stations continue to operate around the clock in shelter mode.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kyiv, the movement of trains between the Teremky and Demiivska subway stations was closed from December 8 for urgent tunnel repair, the work will last about 6 months.