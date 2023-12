Republicans' leader in Senate says it is almost impossible to approve aid to Ukraine before Christmas

Congress is unlikely to approve an additional funding package for Ukraine before Christmas, even if the two parties reach a deal in the coming days that includes it.

This follows from a statement by the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, Reuters reports.

According to him, there will be no agreement on legislation to help Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region unless U.S. President Joe Biden is fully involved in negotiations with Republicans in the Senate aimed at including provisions limiting the crossing of the U.S.-Mexico border by migrants.

"(It's) almost impossible -- even if we do get a deal -- to get a bill, get it through the Senate, get it to the House before Christmas," McConnell told reporters at the Capitol.

"There will be no agreement until Joe Biden and the Republicans reach an agreement. Without that, there will be no agreement," he added.

The House and Senate will go on Christmas break after December 14. Both houses are scheduled to meet again during the second week of January 2024.

It will be recalled that Biden announced the allocation of a new military aid package for Ukraine for USD 200 million.

During his visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with senators and called for the approval of additional funding for Ukraine.

In addition, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, December 12, but remained firm in his position that the U.S. must first resolve the border issue before moving forward on the aid bill.