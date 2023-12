Ammunition for HIMARS, Javelin systems, and artillery shells – new U.S. package

On Tuesday, December 12, the United States announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 200 million. It included additional air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to counter the russian aggressor.

This is reported on the website of the United States Department of Defense.

It is noted that Ukraine will receive the following types of weapons:

AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

components of the air defense system;

additional ammunition for HIMARSes;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;

HARM missiles;

missiles for TOW systems;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

more than 4 million ammunition for small arms;

ammunition for destroying obstacles;

equipment for the protection of critical national infrastructure;

spare parts, generators, maintenance, and other support equipment.

As earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the allocation of a new military aid package for Ukraine for USD 200 million.

During his visit to the United States, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with senators and called for the approval of additional funding for Ukraine.

In addition, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, December 12, but remained firm in his position that the U.S. must first resolve the border issue before moving forward on the aid bill.