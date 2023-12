United States might announce the provision of USD 200 million in military aid to Ukraine on December 12 – Voic

Today, December 12, the United States of America may announce the provision of USD 200 million in military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Voice of America journalist Carla Babb with reference to a U.S. official.

"The United States may announce the provision of another USD 200 million in military aid to Ukraine today," the message reads.

As earlier reported, after Argentina, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to the United States, where he met with senators of the U.S. Congress.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 7, the U.S. Senate blocked the vote on the draft law on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine.

The United States warned Ukraine that they have the opportunity to provide financial assistance for only a few weeks. There are no guarantees regarding future deliveries. The Administration of the President of the United States is deeply concerned that the amount of funding for the Armed Forces in the field of security will soon run out.

At the same time, Reuters writes that the Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to make concessions on strengthening border crossing rules for migrants in order to get Republican votes to help Ukraine.