The assault group of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo regained control over the slagheap in the area of the village of Pivdenne on the outskirts of Horlivka.

This is evidenced by the video that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published on his page.

"Despite the difficult conditions, we repelled one of the slagheaps within Horlivka and captured the enemy's positions. Now our flag is flying over the slagheap. Horlivka is Ukraine! Donbas is Ukraine!" the President wrote.

This slagheap is located 10 kilometers from occupied Horlivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, December 12, amounted to 800 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 340,650 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles and 3 artillery systems.

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, December 11, amounted to 1,030 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 339,850 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 19 tanks, 18 UAVs and 31 armored combat vehicles.