Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi have visited the positions of soldiers on the Eastern axis, where, among other things, they discussed the issue of training recruits and strengthening fortifications along the entire line of contact.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Umierov, together with Zaluzhnyi, congratulated the soldiers on the Day of the Ground Forces, and the minister presented state awards to the soldiers.

The commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, briefed the minister and the commander-in-chief on the situation in the Eastern direction and also discussed the key needs of Ukrainian soldiers, which are necessary for the effective destruction of the enemy.

"In addition to front-line support and the key needs of the army, during the trip, they discussed the issue of training recruits and strengthening fortifications along the entire line of contact," the message reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are developing a joint action plan and assessing potential threats.

"We are working on strengthening the supply of weapons to the front, starting production, expanding the possibilities of purchasing UAVs (both reconnaissance and attack ones), in daily contact with partners," Umierov said.

The Ministry of Defense illustrated this message with a joint photo of Umierov, Zaluzhnyi, and Syrskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, December 12 is the Day of the Ground Forces of the AFU in Ukraine.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) previously warned that the enemy is spreading a fake narrative about the alleged appearance of "two armies" in Ukraine - under the command of Zaluzhnyi and Syrskyi.

Regarding the communication of the country's military leadership with the commanders of individual troops, the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that there is a clear vertical in Ukraine: the Supreme Commander - the Ministry of Defense - the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU - the General Staff of the AFU - the Ground Forces of the AFU.

In November, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that there was no split in the country's military-political leadership.