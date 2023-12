AFU repulsed 42 attacks of the occupiers on the Avdiyivka Axis. 89 skirmishes took place at the front during t

The army of the aggressor state of the russian federation does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka; they exerted pressure on the Bakhmut, Mariyinka, and Lyman Axes; 89 skirmishes took place on the front in just one day.

The General Staff of the AFU reported this in a summary.

During the past day, 89 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out ten missile- and 18 airstrikes and carried out 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on Avdiyivka Axis, the defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 42 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, south of Severny, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and northwest of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne and Vesely of the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Sieverne in the Donetsk Regions. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariyinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk Region, where the defenders repelled 14 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk Axis.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryutny and west of Novopokrovka of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, on the Melitopol Axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River, continue counter-battery fighting, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Volynsky and Polisky Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the occupiers maintain a military presence in the border areas and carry out active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to the threatening axes.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out two strikes in the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two ammunition depots, one command post, and one artillery means of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 11, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the AFU managed to partially knock out the Russians from the village of Stepove north of Avdiyivka.

At the same time, on December 9, OSINT analysts announced the success of the occupiers in the area of water treatment facilities near the eastern outskirts of Avdiyivka.

On Monday, December 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 36 attacks by Russian invaders on the front line in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region.