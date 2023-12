RF attacks Ukraine with drones. Air Defense down 9 out of 15 Shaheds

Overnight into Tuesday, December 12, russia launched 15 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine; nine of them were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Telegram.

"A total of 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were launched, nine of which were destroyed in different regions of Ukraine by units of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces," the message reads.

It is reported that the occupiers attacked from the Balaklava District in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, on the evening of December 11, anti-aircraft missile units of the East air command destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 11, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the AFU managed to partially knock out the russians from the village of Stepove north of Avdiyivka.

At the same time, on December 9, OSINT analysts announced the success of the occupiers in the area of water treatment facilities near the eastern outskirts of Avdiyivka.

On Monday, December 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 36 attacks by russian invaders on the front line in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region.