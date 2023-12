Kubrakov declares UAH 11.5 million of income for first year of war

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov has declared UAH 11.548 million of income for 2022.

This is evidenced by data in the Unified State Register of declarations on significant changes in property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Kubrakov in 2022 received UAH 1.06 million of wages, UAH 9.9 million of income from the alienation of securities and corporate rights and UAH 587,700 of interest from OTP Bank.

Kubrakov is the owner of an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​ ​ 55.6 square meters, purchased in 2013 at a cost of UAH 589,846.

He also used with his family an apartment of 76 square meters in Kyiv and rented an apartment of 290.2 square meters in Kyiv.

Kubrakov has a 2017 BMW X4 vehicle, his wife rented a 2021 BMW X7 XDRIVE 30D vehicle.

He also declared UAH 12.4 million in bank accounts with OTP Bank, UAH 223,500 in bank accounts with UkrSibbank, USD 34,950 and EUR 70,000 of cash, as well as UAH 1.385 million and USD 86,800 borrowed to third parties.

In bank accounts, the wife keeps UAH 143,700.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention resumed public access to the register of declarations.

In May 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kubrakov Minister of Infrastructure, and in December 2022 - Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.