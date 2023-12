AFU confirm destruction of invaders' missile fired in direction of Kryvyi Rih

The air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has shot down a Kh-59 air missile of the russian occupiers in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The East Air Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this.

"As of 3 p.m. in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, an East Air Command unit destroyed a Kh-59 guided aviation missile,” the report said.

Kh-59 is an air-surface missile with a range of up to 290 kilometers.

The missile is designed to hit ground and surface objects under the cover of air defense systems at any time of the day.

Recall that earlier today, December 11, at about 3 p.m. in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, several explosions thundered.

Earlier, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the launch of a missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih by an aircraft of tactical aviation of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning the russian occupiers carried out a massive missile attack on Kyiv, firing eight ballistic missiles at the capital.

And a day earlier, the aircraft of the invaders launched a missile attack on the Poltava Region.