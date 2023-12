Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating agency, has improved its forecast for Ukraine’s GDP growth in 2023 from 3.5% to 5.1%.

This is stated in the message of the agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that among the factors of improving the forecast are the adaptation of business to the conditions of war, increasing consumer confidence and a good situation in agriculture.

At the same time, the agency expects a slowdown in the economic recovery of Ukraine and GDP growth at the level of 3.8% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025.

Fitch notes that a decrease in the intensity of the war and a significant return of migrants can lead to higher indicators of growth of the Ukrainian economy.

At the same time, the budget deficit will remain high.

It is projected at 16.9% of GDP in 2024 and 16.3% of GDP in 2025, compared to 15.4% of GDP in 2022 and 17% of GDP (including grants) in 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Economy, GDP growth in October 2023 compared to October last year is about 10.5% (± 2%), as a result, for January-October 2023, economic growth is estimated at 5.5% compared to the corresponding period last year.