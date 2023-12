AFU could partially knock out russia from village near Avdiyivka - British intelligence

The Ukrainian military conducted a number of local counterattacks near Stepove in the Avdiyivka axis, while Avdiyivka remains the scene of the fiercest hostilities at the front.

This is stated in the latest intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense on December 11.

"Ukrainian units probably carried out successful local counterattacks, depriving russian troops of full control over the village of Stepove," the British intelligence notes.

As analysts point out, it is here that the russian federation is trying to carry out one of its "pliers" attacks in order to surround Avdiyivka and its well-protected industrial zone.

Intelligence noted that Avdiyivka of the Donetsk Region continues to be the scene of the most intense hostilities at the front, where on some days this small sector probably saw about 40% of all combat clashes.

"Russian offensive actions continue to be characterized mainly by infantry attacks, often with the participation of Storm-Z penal units," summarizes the reviews of the British Ministry of Defense.

