The insufficient volume of electricity generation against the background of its high level of consumption in the country led to the emergence of a deficit in the power system of Ukraine on Monday.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is a shortage of capacity in the power system. The reasons are the insufficient volume of generation against the background of the high level of consumption in the country. The possibilities of power plants to increase electricity production are still very limited. Today, three power units did not come into operation at the specified time due to the extension of the deadline for emergency repairs. Other units of thermal power plants are undergoing emergency and planned repair work, and solar power plants cannot work at their maximum capacity due to dense cloud cover throughout the country," the message reads.

In the morning, the dispatch center of Ukrenergo recorded that electricity consumption exceeds the forecast level by 2.2%.

"This is equivalent to the operation of at least two additional units of thermal power plants, the capacities of which are currently not available. In some regions, worsening weather conditions also contribute to the increase in consumption: strong wind and ice," the message reads.

To maintain the balance of the power system, emergency aid from Romania and Poland was involved.

It is noted that consumption limits were not introduced in the regions, outage schedules were not introduced and are not forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko emphasized that despite the daily attacks of the enemy on energy facilities in the frontline regions, there is a slight deficit in the energy system - up to 1%.

However, even in the event of a critical impact of russian shelling on the power system, the blackouts will be temporary.