After Argentina, Zelenskyy went to USA. Meeting with Biden and series of negotiations planned

Today, December 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will begin a working visit to the United States of America, where he will meet with US President Joseph Biden and hold a series of negotiations.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President.

Among the key topics at the negotiations in Washington will be the continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, in particular, joint projects for the production of weapons and air defense systems, as well as the coordination of the efforts of the two states in the coming year.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will focus on ensuring the unity of the USA, Europe and the world around supporting Ukraine in defense against russian terror and strengthening the international order based on rules and respect for the sovereignty of each nation," the President's Office emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Sunday, December 10, it became known that Zelenskyy went to Argentina on an official visit.

Reuters journalists stated that the likely purpose of the trip will be Zelenskyy's attempt to gain support from the countries of the Global South in the war against russian aggression. The President of Ukraine will try to promote a peace plan, according to which russian troops must leave Ukraine, and the country's authorities will restore control within the borders of 1991.