Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) can hardly guarantee 100% security for our country, especially since, even now, the Alliance does not provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with sufficient assistance to confront russia.

This was stated by an MP from the Servant of the People faction, Heorhii Mazurashu.

According to him, the majority of supporters of Ukraine's accession to NATO associate these prospects with the reliable protection of our country from the encroachments of other countries.

"That is, it should give us confidence in security. We would like it to be so. Although there are certain doubts," he noted.

Mazurashu believes that now, NATO is interested in Ukraine joining the bloc, but there is one "but."

"The main thing is that we don't miss the moment when, due to the loss of a large part of the best warriors, our Army may become less interesting for the Alliance. After all, the strength of the Armed Forces lies precisely in Heroes," he explained.

At the same time, the parliamentarian admits that recently, there has been a trend towards a decrease in supporters of joining NATO due to insufficient assistance to the Armed Forces.

"The increase in the percentage of supporters of this idea was due to the hope that the leading countries of the Alliance would provide us with the urgently needed decisive assistance so that our Army would liberate the occupied territories from the aggressors. But, unfortunately, "it did not happen as expected." Now, perhaps, part of fellow citizens changed their mind a little about supporting NATO after seeing how they support us (much more modestly than they could, but thanks for that, of course!) and admitted that other security Alliances can be more effective for Ukraine," he added.

The interlocutor believes that in the conditions when there are ideas that Ukraine should join the EU and NATO, ceding our territories, recognizing the front line as a de facto conditional temporary state border, for the sake of stopping the bloodshed as soon as possible, this would suit many people.

"Personally, I believe that the wisest thing would be to achieve an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine as soon as possible. If, at the same time, Ukraine and the territories under its control are accepted into NATO, then I think this is a pretty good option. I think that eventually all the occupied territories will be returned to the control of Ukraine anyway. However, it will be possible to do this at a convenient opportunity, avoiding further heavy losses and destruction now. But in this matter, the Defenders from the front line and their relatives have the moral right to have a decisive say," he concluded.