On December 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 700 invaders; the total losses of the enemy amounted to 338,820. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four enemy tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, and six artillery systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.12.23 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 338,820 (+700) people,

tanks ‒ 5,636 (+4) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 10,529 (+10) units,

artillery systems – 8,064 (+6) units,

MLRS – 919 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 605 (+0) units,

planes – 324 (+0) units,

helicopters – 324 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level – 6,136 (+0),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,586 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 22 (+0) units,

submarines – 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 10,623 (+25) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,162 (+3)

The data is being verified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the enemy conducted 33 combat engagements and lost 337 occupiers on the Tavria axis over the past 24 hours.

The Russian occupying forces carried out offensive actions on seven axes, and 60 combat clashes took place. The Ukrainian defenders repelled most of the enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka Axes.