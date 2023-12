Over the past day, the enemy carried out six airstrikes, carried out 33 combat engagements and fired 512 artillery barrages on the Tavriiskyi Axis. The occupiers reduced the number of assaults and again began to use aviation for strikes.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

It is reported that in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. The Ukrainian defenders are holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In particular, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers east of Novobakhmutivka and in the areas of Avdiyivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske.

Eight attacks were repelled in Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka Districts.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Staromayorske District of the Donetsk Region.

In Zaporizhzhia, three enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Novopokrovka and west of Robotyne.

It is indicated that the total losses of the enemy in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group amounted to 337 people. Nine units of military equipment were also destroyed. In particular, five BBMs and one artillery system.

In addition, an ammunition warehouse and two warehouses with fuel and lubricants were destroyed. Five more units of enemy vehicles are damaged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the last day the russian occupying forces carried out offensive actions on seven Axes, 60 combat clashes took place. Ukrainian defenders repulsed most of the enemy attacks on the Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka Axes.

On Friday, December 8, russian troops conducted offensive operations near Avdiyivka and captured the city's sewage treatment plants. This is what the Institute for the Study of War claims.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy has concentrated more than 40,000 servicemen on the Avdiyivka Axis, and the activity of the infantry is not decreasing. The losses of the russians are about 300-400 people; the enemy continues to raise reserves.