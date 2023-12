The European Union plans to strengthen control over the supply of weapons to Ukraine, creating a pan-European defense market.

According to the Euractiv portal, the European Commission is developing the European Defense Industry Strategy (EDIS) in order to manage military supplies at the level of the entire Union.

"An integrated and competitive European market for defense products will allow the European defense technological and industrial base to benefit from economies of scale, increasing the productivity of its industrial organizations," one of the documents states.

The EU plans to identify bottlenecks in supply chains, facilitate transfers, share production capacity, and secure supplies through funding from the European Defense Fund (EDF). This is how the bloc tries to avoid risks associated with crises, export controls, and logistical problems that could lead to a reduction in the supply of defense products.