If the United States stops supporting Ukraine and russia comes to the borders of NATO, we will have to start acting in accordance with NATO's fifth article and pay with the blood of the Americans.

Admiral John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said this during the press conference of the U.S. administration's press pool.

Kirby noted that russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on the U.S. to stop supporting Ukraine. This will be a great gift for him.

According to Kirby, if Putin gets Ukraine, he will be on the doorstep of NATO: "And as I said, if you think that the price of supporting Ukraine is high now, think about how much of the national treasury and the blood of Americans will be spent on it if we have to begin to act in accordance with our obligations under Article V."

He also noted that the russian president had expected such a development from the very beginning of this war because he did not believe that the West could remain united, that NATO could maintain unity, and that the United States had sufficient strength.

"If you care about our national security, you have to see Mr. Putin for what he is; you have to see russia for what it is and understand that helping Ukraine - and they're not asking us to be physically present - helping them win this war is very much in our national security interests and the national security interests of all our allies in Europe," Admiral Kirby emphasized.