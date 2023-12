On Friday, December 8, russian troops conducted offensive operations near Avdiyivka and captured the city's sewage treatment facilities.

This is stated in another daily report from analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) from Washington.

Geolocation footage released on December 8 shows that russian troops have advanced to the treatment facilities south of Krasnohorivka (5 km northwest of Avdiyivka).

ISW also reports with reference to russian sources that on December 7 and 8, russian troops advanced in the direction of Novokalynove (13 km northeast of Avdiyivka) to the outskirts of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant northwest of Avdiyivka and in the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka.

Russian military bloggers said on December 8 that russian troops were strengthening positions in Stepove (3 km northwest of Avdiyivka) and clearing the settlement, while another russian military blogger claimed that russian forces were holding positions on the eastern outskirts of Stepove.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that russian troops unsuccessfully attacked east of Novobakhmutivka (9 km northwest of Avdiyivka); south of Tonenke (5 km west of Avdiyivka); near Stepove, Avdiyivka, and Pervomaiske (10 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

Russian sources also claimed on December 7 and 8 that russian troops attacked north of the Avdiyivka coke plant and near Ocheretyne (15 km northwest of Avdiyivka), Novokalynove, and Sieverne (6 km west of Avdiyivka and the industrial zone).

On December 8, positional battles continued in the directions of Vodiane (7 km southwest of Avdiyivka) and Tonenke.

A russian source claims that difficult weather conditions have slowed down the pace of russian and Ukrainian operations near Avdiyivka.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Defense Forces of the Tavria Axis, said that more than 40,000 russian troops are fighting in the area of Avdiyivka and that the russian troops are redeploying the reserves of Storm-Z units and mobilizing personnel, who lack drilling and food, to gather more cannon food for losses.

On December 8, russian troops continued their offensive in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region and advanced. Geolocation images released on December 7 show that russian troops are advancing south of Robotyne in the direction of Novoprokopivka (2 km south of Robotyne).

On December 8, the General Staff of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian troops had repelled russian ground attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove. Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets said that russian troops are taking advantage of the reduced pace of Ukrainian offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia Region to reorganize the grouping of forces and create operational reserves but noted that currently, russian troops could not allocate significant resources to these reserves.

ISW Key Findings for December 8: