MPs support introduction of fine of up to UAH 34,000 for violating curfew regime

The Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce a fine of up to 2,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes of citizens (UAH 34,000) for violating the curfew.

A total of 233 MPs supported respective Bill 10195 in general, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

For the first curfew violation, it is proposed to fine from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000 (500-1,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes), and for the second violation within a year - from UAH 17,000 to UAH 34,000 (1,000-2,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes).

According to the draft law, a violation by a business entity of the special light masking regime established in the relevant territory or the regime of work during martial law entails a fine from UAH 51,000 to UAH 102,000 (3,000-6,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes), and a repeated violation within a year - from UAH 170,000 to UAH 340,000.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over 1,500 faked passes were seized in Kyiv during the curfew in a few months.