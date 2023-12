An outbreak of viral hepatitis A has been eliminated in the Vinnytsia region, but isolated cases of the disease will still be detected.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin announced this during the final meeting on the results of the epidemiological investigation of the hepatitis A outbreak in the Vinnytsia Region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that more than 2,000 doses of vaccine for free vaccinations were delivered to the Vinnytsia Region to localize the spread of viral hepatitis A.

The vaccine was received by both doctors involved in the elimination of the outbreak and people from a circle of contacts.

"The outbreak is ending: the number of hospitalized and new cases in the Vinnytsia Region is decreasing, which confirms the effectiveness of anti-epidemic measures and the absence of a permanent source of infection," Kuzin said.

The Chief State Sanitary Doctor added that due to the long incubation period (14-28 days) and the possible asymptomatic course of the disease for at least one to two months, separate cases of hepatitis A will be recorded.

Today, doctors identify "secondary" cases of infection among relatives and friends of patients who have not received a vaccination against hepatitis A during free emergency vaccination of contacts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October an outbreak of viral hepatitis A was recorded in Vinnytsia.

From October 30, all Vinnytsia schools were transferred to distance learning.

On October 31, the outbreak of hepatitis A in the Vinnytsia Region was defined as an emergency situation at the regional level.