The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has increased the forecast for cereals and oilseeds in 2023 to 81.3 million tons, which is 11% more than in 2022.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food updated the forecast for gross production of grain crops to 59.7 million tons. The volume of oilseeds harvest remains unchanged and amounts to 21.6 million tons. The total harvest of cereals and oilseeds for the current year is currently 81.3 million tons," the report said.

According to preliminary estimates, in 2023 farmers will collect grain in the following volumes: wheat - 22.2 million tons, barley - 5.8 million tons and corn - 30.1 million tons.

As for oilseeds, the sunflower harvest remained at the level of 13 million tons, soybeans - 4.6 million tons.

Rapeseed harvest has been completed - more than 4 million tons.

The level of grain yield also increased to 54.7 centners per hectare.

It is noted that this is a record indicator for Ukraine, before that the highest level of grain yield was in 2021, it was 53.6 centners per hectare.

"In fact, this allowed once again to revise the volume of production of this year's crop and, in particular, to increase the production of corn from 28.5 million tons to more than 30 million tons. Corn harvesting has already been carried out on 87% of the area. Last year, 66% of the area of ​ ​ this crop was collected on a similar date. In favorable weather conditions, maize harvesting will continue, although some of the crop will remain in the fields until spring," it said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy recalls that the total area of ​ ​ sown spring and winter grains this year was less than 980,000 hectares than last year, and amounted to 10,895,000 hectares.

"At the beginning of spring 2023, the total gross fee for the current year was projected at 63.5 million tons. This was 13% less in relation to the 2022 figure. In June, after the harvest began, the forecast was raised to 68 million tons, which was 7% less than the 2022 figure. In early September, due to favorable weather conditions, there was every reason for another change in the forecast for the better, up to 76.7 million tons, and then in October - up to 79.1 million tons and now - up to 81.3 million tons," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November 30, farmers collected 77 million tons of cereals and oilseeds.