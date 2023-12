Terrorist Girkin afraid that Kremlin can "exterminate" him as former owner of Wagner PMC Prigozhin

War criminal and terrorist Iпor Girkin (Strelkov) fears that he may repeat the fate of the former owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was eliminated by the russian military during a flight over the territory of the russian federation.

Girkin made a corresponding statement in an interview with the russian mass media, the text of which was published on his Telegram channel.

Earlier this summer, russian security forces arrested Girkin on charges of alleged extremism.

All this time, the terrorist has been in the pre-trial detention center, and it became known about the initiation of a criminal case only the day before.

Journalists asked the terrorist why the case was initiated almost half a year after the arrest.

"The trigger was russia's growing external and internal instability, the government's sense of the fragility of its position. My arrest took place a month after Prigozhin's mutiny. My biggest fear is that instead of the usual criminal punishment, I will be "amnestied" in the same way as Povar [Prigozhin]," Girkin said.

By the word "amnesty" the terrorist means the liquidation of Prigozhin, whose plane was shot down while flying over the Tver Oblast of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, russian security forces suddenly arrested Igor Girkin (Strelkov), accusing him of calling for extremism.

In late August, the Moscow court recognized the legality of Girkin's arrest and his stay in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center.

And in September it became known that the russian security forces extended Girkin's arrest for at least another three months.

It will be recalled that during his stay in the pre-trial detention center, terrorist Girkin announced his intention to participate in the presidential elections of the russian federation.