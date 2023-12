On the morning of Friday, December 8, the air alert in Kyiv lasted for about two hours, but not a single enemy target reached the city. Air defense forces and means shot down all the missiles that were flying in the direction of Kyiv, while they were in flight.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel.

Thus, according to him, after a long pause of 79 days, the russians resumed strikes with cruise missiles from the Tu-95MS strategic aircraft. Previously, about 10 missile-carrying bombers launched cruise missiles of the Kh-101/555/55 type from the Engels district of the Saratov Oblast.

The air alert in the capital lasted for almost 2 hours, but not a single enemy target reached the city. All missiles flying in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed in mid-flight by the forces and means of air defense.

There is no information about victims and destruction.

"As you can see, the enemy bided its time and began to use strategic aviation again to attack peaceful cities. Therefore, protect yourself and your loved ones, do not ignore the air alert signals. We withstood numerous missile strikes last winter and I believe that together we will overcome any other challenges!" said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Popko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 7-8, russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation.

The forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 enemy attack UAVs.