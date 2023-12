On December 7, russian troops advanced slightly near Avdiyivka and Bakhmut.

This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, geolocation images published on December 5 and 6 show that russian troops have slightly advanced east of Stepove (3 km northwest of Avdiyivka) and southeast of Avdiyivka.

Russian military bloggers also claimed on December 6 and 7 that russian troops advanced near Stepove, east of Avdiyivka, and in the industrial zone southeast of Avdiyivka. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops repelled russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka (9 km northwest of Avdiyivka) and near Stepove, Avdiyivka, and Sieverne (5 km west of Avdiyivka), Tonenke (5 km west of Avdiyivka) and Pervomaiske (11 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

Russian military bloggers claimed that russian troops also attacked near Novokalynove (8 km north of Avdiyivka) and the Avdiyivka Coke Plant.

In addition, russian troops continued offensive operations near Bakhmut on December 7 and advanced.

A russian military blogger claimed that russian forces captured positions in a surprise assault near Bakhmut on December 6.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled russian attacks near Bohdanivka (6 km northwest of Bakhmut), Ivankivske (6 km west of Bakhmut), Klishchiyivka (7 km southwest of Bakhmut), and Andriyivka (10 km southwest from Bakhmut).

Russian military bloggers claimed that russian troops also attacked from Khromove (directly west of Bakhmut) and near the Berkhivka Reservoir (2 km northwest of Bakhmut).

On December 7, Ukrainian troops continued their offensive near Bakhmut but did not advance. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian troops continued their assault south of Bakhmut. The russian Ministry of Defense claimed that russian troops repelled a Ukrainian attack near Klishchiyivka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation attacked Ukraine with missiles, and air defense is operating in the capital.