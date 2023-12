The owner of social network X (Twitter), Elon Musk, has called for firing Disney CEO Robert Iger over his decision to no longer advertise on X following the social media owner's anti-Semitic remarks, CNN reports.

"He should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning over in his grave because of what Bob did to his company," Musk wrote on his X page.

At the same time, Musk acknowledged that the lack of major advertising partners has taken a huge financial toll on X, which generates the vast majority of its revenue from advertising. Elon Musk even suggests that it can kill the social network.

"What this ad boycott will do is kill the company," Musk said bluntly.

Disney, along with a number of other major companies, stopped advertising on X last month after Elon Musk publicly endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory popular among racists. The decision to ditch the ads also comes amid changes Musk has brought to X, with a series of decisions since he took over in late 2022 fueling a surge in hate speech, misinformation, and conspiracy theories on the platform.

Musk himself reacted very expressively to the advertising boycott. At The New York Times DealBook Summit, he rudely offended business owners off the stage several times for their refusal to work with his platform.