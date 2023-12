In the morning, Air Defense forces destroyed 14 out of 19 russian missiles.

Yurii Ihnat has reported this on the air of the telethon.

"Let's start with the evening… A combat reconnaissance has been conducted with seven Shaheds: they flew to the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Five of them were shot down. Approximately where the missiles were this time. Likewise, the S-300 in the Kharkiv region and six anti-aircraft-guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast were launched by the enemy. In the morning, we see the launches of those missiles that everyone has talked about for a long time. X-101s and X-555s. Previously, [launched] from nine Tu-95 strategic aircraft. Those planes split into several groups and launched cruise missiles. Previously, 19 missiles were launched, and we had a good result - 14 destroyed cruise missiles. They were destroyed in the Kyiv Region and Dnipropetrovsk Region," he said.

Some of the missiles hit infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ihnat added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation attacked Ukraine with missiles, and Air Defense is operating in the capital.

