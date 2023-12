The ex-member of the Verkhovna Rada, Illia Kyva, who was killed in the aggressor country of russia, took care of his safety. Therefore, to protect himself, he lived in one of the villages near Moscow.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on Radio Svoboda.

"Regardless of this specific situation, of course, people who are in the active circle of the russian special services - and Kyva was exactly like that - who take an active part in the work of russian propaganda, which is closely connected with the activities of the special services of the aggressor state, take care of their safety. And, in fact, the aggressor state is trying to help them in one way or another in this. Therefore, where he lived recently is, in particular, an element of his attempts to escape from something and protect himself. That is, it is clear that he took care of security," Yusov said.

The Investigative Committee of russia confirmed the death of former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Illia Kyva. The department opened a criminal case over the murder of Kyva in the Moscow Oblast.

"In the evening, on the territory of the park of one of the cottage towns in the village of Suponevo, Odintsovo city district, an unknown person shot the victim with an unidentified weapon. The man died on the spot from injuries. The identity of the murdered person has been established - he is a former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Illia Kyva," the message reads.

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation says that various versions of the event are being worked out.

We will remind, after the liquidation of Kyva, the Defense Intelligence addressed to other traitors.