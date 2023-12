Due to shelling by russian occupiers, the operation of 2 power units of a thermal power plant (TPP) in the front-line zone was stopped.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This afternoon, the enemy struck one of the TPPs in the front-line zone. As a result of shelling, equipment is seriously damaged. Two power units stopped operation. Due to this shutdown of thermal units, as well as a decrease in ambient temperature, a temporary shortage of electricity in the power system is recorded," the report said.

The Ministry of Energy urges consumers to consume electricity sensibly and sparingly, especially during peak load hours.

