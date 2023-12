Naftogaz purchases 140 million cubic meters of gas from private gas production companies on stock exchange in

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company purchased 139.5 million cubic meters of gas on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX) from private Ukrainian producers in November.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In November, the group purchased 139.5 million cubic meters of gas, which contributes to the balancing of supply and demand on the Ukrainian market, and also allows private companies to be provided with liquidity to make the necessary investments in order to increase Ukrainian production and pay taxes, and the Naftogaz Group - the necessary resource to cover the needs of consumers," the message says.

According to the report, it is planned that the purchase of gas on the domestic market by Naftogaz will be continued.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Naftogaz started purchasing gas from private gas production companies on the stock exchange.

In August 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to buy gas from domestic private gas production companies.