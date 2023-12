Ukrainian Exchange trading volume down 8.6% to UAH 1.965 billion in November

In November, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 8.6% to UAH 1.965 billion over October.

The exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in November was UAH 1,964,723,067.88, and the total number of transactions was 12,727.

In the trading structure for November 2023, government bonds (OVDPs) accounted for 94.18% of the total turnover, or UAH 1,850,434,754.48; shares - 0.01%, or UAH 141,418.48; investment certificates - 0.03%, or UAH 601,933.46; foreign securities - 2.65%, or UAH 51,984,671.15; and corporate bonds - 3.13% or UAH 61,560,290.31.

It is noted that in November, the index of Ukrainian shares (UX index) decreased by 11.9% from 1,958.07 to 1,725.98 points.

The leaders in the share securities market in November were:

- VSPIF UNIVER.UA/Taras Shevchenko: Fond Zaoshchadzhen, investment certificates (UAH 0.186 million);

- SPIFIT UNIVER.UA/Otaman: Fond Perspektyvnykh Aktsii, investment certificates (UAH 0.139 million);

- VSPIFA UNIVER.UA/Yaroslav Mudryi: Fond Aktsii, investment certificates (UAH 0.123 million).

The leaders of circulation on the debt securities market in November were:

- 228928 government bonds, USD-nominated, repayment 10/24/2024 (UAH 656.3 million);

- 227581 government bonds, USD-nominated, repayment 02/29/2024 (UAH 256.4 million).

- 228811 government bonds, repayment 09/30/2026 (UAH 113.9 million).

The leading operators of the stock and fund certificate market in November were Univer Capital, BTC Broker and Kinto Ltd.

The leading operators of the bond market in November were Sky Bank, BTC Broker and Sense Bank.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in November were OTP Bank, Sky Bank and Univer Capital.

Ukrainian Exchange is a liquidity center for stocks and derivatives in Ukraine.

The index of Ukrainian shares is calculated from the start of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange on March 26, 2009.

The initial value was taken equal to 500 points.

Today, the Index Basket includes 6 of the most liquid shares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the trading volume on the Ukrainian Exchange decreased by 8.8% to UAH 2.150 billion over September.