The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has extended the license for the operation of power unit No. 1 of the South Ukraine nuclear power plant (Mykolaiv Region) until December 2, 2033.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is not the first decision to continue operation of the power unit, but it is a feature of today. The continuation took place without a long shutdown of the unit, which made it possible to generate additional electricity for the power system. I am glad that we are optimizing all processes. This is important from the point of view of the energy security of the state," Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, noted.

He added that after the completion of the next 10 years of operation, power unit No. 1 of the South Ukraine NPP will become the first unit in Ukraine with a capacity of 1,000 MW, which has been operating for 50 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2022, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company renamed the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant to the South Ukraine NPP.

The South Ukraine NPP has 3 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of about 3 GW.