Overnight into December 7, the russian occupation forces attacked the Odesa Region with Shaheds, they hit the port infrastructure of the Danube. The warehouse, elevator and trucks were damaged. The driver of one of the trucks was killed.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"Tonight, russian terrorists attacked the Izmail district with attack drones for almost two hours. Our air defense forces shot down the majority of Shaheds, but, unfortunately, there were hits," the message reads.

It is indicated that the occupiers specifically attacked the port infrastructure of the Danube. The warehouse, elevator and trucks were damaged. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the driver of one of the trucks was killed.

A fire also broke out on the spot, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

"I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased... I once again emphasize the need to respond to the air alert signal in case of danger!!!" Kiper added.

