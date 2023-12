Defense Ministry's Defense Intelligence not ruling out resumption of missile strikes by russians

The russian army now mostly uses drones to attack Ukraine's infrastructure. But missile strikes could resume in winter.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov reported this on the air of the telethon.

"Again, maybe it's about changing tactics. Yet the hardest part of winter, including in temperature mode, is yet to come," he said.

As Yusov noted, "therefore, this means that any alarm is a warning of serious danger."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that russian troops will strike at Ukrainian power facilities more as winter approaches and calls on local authorities, energy companies and telecom operators to prepare for this. He announced this in an appeal.

Strengthening of air defense forces and means may allow Ukraine this winter to protect energy facilities from attacks by russian occupiers, and preventing "blackouts" will be a big loss for the aggressor country.