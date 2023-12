U.S. President Joe Biden commented on the failure of a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate regarding aid to Ukraine and called it political blackmail.

He wrote about it on the X social network.

Republicans in Congress are threatening to cut off support for Ukraine if they fail to push through their highly involved border policy.

This is political blackmail, pure and simple. The stakes are too high and the consequences too significant to balance on the political front," the message reads.

It will be recalled that the U.S. Senate blocked the vote on the draft law on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 5, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the last moment canceled his speech at a closed briefing in the U.S. Senate regarding aid to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, December 6, President Joe Biden addressed the U.S. Congress regarding the national security and aid package for Ukraine.

"I call on the Congress to do something, to protect freedom. Let's do it. Let's make sure that Putin does not take over Ukraine. This is too serious," he said.