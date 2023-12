On Wednesday, December 6, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a russian helicopter with HIMARS. The occupiers' helicopter was targeted near Lyman, Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by AFU StratCom.

According to reports, on AFU Day, Defense Forces UAV pilots adjusted the operation of HIMARS.

"Greetings on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were "received" by the personnel of the russian transport helicopter near Lyman," the military said.

According to AFU sources, the helicopter was functionally destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, there is a significant decrease in the level of training among russian pilots, which, in turn, results in the loss of not only combat personnel but also the same accidents that we regularly observe from time to time on the territory of the russian Federation.

Earlier, AFU Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stated that Ukrainian air defense had already shot down 15 russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which the russians considered non-missile.

It was also reported that the aggressor country russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the russians continued to produce several types of missiles, which allowed them to replenish their stocks.