F-18, Apache, and Black Hawk aircraft: Ukraine requests new types of weapons from United States – Reuters

Ukraine has asked the United States for new types of weapons to repel russian attacks, including modern air defense systems, F-18 Hornet fighters, drones, and Apache and Black Hawk helicopters.

This follows from an article by Reuters.

Employees of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented the "list of weapons to meet the needs of the defense forces of Ukraine" during a closed meeting in Washington, attended by government officials and heads of the U.S. defense industry.

According to sources familiar with the list, it includes weapons that Ukraine already has in service, including Abrams tanks and 155-mm artillery, as well as F-16 aircraft, drones, and long-range ATACMS missiles.

But there are a few new items on the list, including Boeing's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and Lockheed Martin's C-130 Super Hercules. The list also includes Apache and Black Hawk attack helicopters.

The documents also say that Ukraine is asking the United States for F-18 fighter jets and three types of drones manufactured by General Atomics, including the MQ-9B Sky Guardian and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense system manufactured by Lockheed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 5, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the last moment canceled his speech at a closed briefing in the U.S. Senate regarding aid to Ukraine.

After that, People's Deputy Oleksandra Ustinova reported on her Facebook account that the U.S. Senate will fail to vote on the aid package for Ukraine and Israel due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats regarding strengthening the border.

On December 6, in the U.S. Senate, the Democrats presented a national security funding package worth about 111 billion dollars with the help of Ukraine and Israel.

However, the U.S. Senate blocked the vote on the draft law on additional financing of military aid to Ukraine.