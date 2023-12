In the first eleven months of 2023, the import of pork decreased 3.7 times year over year to 12,600 tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Pig Breeders association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Given such dynamics, the share of imported pork will correspond to 2% of the total production and about 4% of industrial production," the report says.

According to the preliminary data of customs statistics, the import of fresh, chilled, and frozen pork in November amounted to 677.7 tons, with a total value of USD 2.05 million.

Analysts of the association note that this is almost three times lower than the volume imported last month and 41.4% less than in the corresponding month last year.

At the same time, the weakening of import activity in the second half of autumn took place against the background of a seasonal decrease in prices on the domestic market.

"The average purchase prices in September reached their maximum, after which they seasonally weakened during October-November. So, the average purchase price in November was 16% lower than the September mark. The average customs value of imported pork for the corresponding period, on the contrary, increased by 17 %: if in September, the weighted average cost of a kilogram of imported pork at the customs point was USD 2.58, then in November, this indicator exceeded USD 3. At the same time, the price increase affected both meat raw materials of European origin and Canadian pork, the share of which in November was overwhelming — 55% of what was imported in November," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, the volume of pork imports was the lowest in the last five years.