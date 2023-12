Air Defense of Ukraine down 15 out of 18 Shaheds flying in two directions at night

Overnight into Thursday, December 7, defenders of the Ukrainian sky eliminated 15 out of 18 attack drones launched by russian troops.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Overnight into December 7, 2023, occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type drones launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea). A total of 18 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were launched. The main directions of the attack were Khmelnytskyi and Odesa. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle by forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the AFU, destroyed 15 enemy attack UAVs. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved," the message says.

