Regulatory Committee recommends that Rada consider appointment of MP Yurchyshyn as Chair of Committee on Free

The Verkhovna Rada Committee for Regulations and Organization of Parliamentary Work recommends that Parliament consider the appointment of Member of Parliament Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction) as the chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech.

This is stated in the conclusion of the Committee to draft resolution No. 10296, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Regulatory Committee contains a statement by MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn dated December 5, 2023 on his election as the chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech, recalling the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy.

The Committee decided to include the draft resolution on the appointment out of turn without a vote in the agenda of the session of the Rada, consider it and decide by voting on this draft resolution.

As of now, the MP from the Servant of the People faction, Yevhen Brahar, serves as the chairman of the Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, the Rada dismissed Verkhovna Rada Member Nestor Shufrych, who was taken into custody on suspicion of treason, from the post of the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended a preventive measure in the form of detention to MP Nestor Shufrych suspected of treason until December 15.