The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company plans to put up for privatization regional natural gas companies.

Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, we have already integrated 23 regional regions. By the end of the year, this figure will reach 26... The integration of regional natural gas companies is a wartime measure, let's formulate it this way. When the situation allows, regional natural gas companies should be privatized at open competitions. First of all, regional natural gas companies, and perhaps other large companies," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, Naftogaz became a monopolist in the market of natural gas supply to the population.