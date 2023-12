Forgers set up mass falsification of coffee and seasonings of well-known brands in Mezhyhirya Residence

The Economic Security Bureau (ESB) exposed the large-scale production of falsified food products in Mezhyhirya Park.

This is stated in the message of the ESB, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Detectives exposed a group of people who organized the production and distribution of counterfeit food products under the guise of well-known Ukrainian and international trademarks.

The forgery was made on the territory of Kyiv and the Kyiv Region, in particular in the Mezhyhirya National Park.

Special equipment was used for the mass production and packaging of coffee, grocery products (spices, coffee and cocoa products, instant vermicelli), waffles, chewing gum and other counterfeit products.

The ESB conducted searches of warehouses in premises on the territory of Mezhyhirya and found automatic packaging and labeling lines, packaging containers with logos of well-known trademarks, large volumes of raw materials from which counterfeit products were manufactured, products without documentary confirmation, etc.

As a result of the searches, 5 automatic lines, 20 machines for packing and applying logos, and 6 lines for packing products were seized.

About 200 tons of counterfeit products, raw materials for their production and packaging materials were seized.

In addition, it was established that underground production in Mezhyhirya used electricity from the National Park.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted in accordance with Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The full circle of persons involved in the illegal production and the place of sale of falsified products is being established.

The monthly turnover of underground production and the amount of losses caused to the state are being calculated.

