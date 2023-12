If we do not approve aid to Ukraine, it will open Pandora's box – Blinken

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine so that the aggressor country russia is defeated in its war.

Blinken said this at an event organized by the Washington non-profit organization The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition," writes the European Pravda online media outlet.

He said that ending support for Ukraine would allow russian President Vladimir Putin to continue his aggressive plans with impunity.

"We must ensure that Ukraine continues to succeed. We must ensure that russia continues to be defeated... If we do not, Putin will be allowed to act with impunity, which will open a Pandora's box of aggression around the world," the state secretary emphasized.

He added that additional funding is also important for Israel, as well as for the peaceful residents of Gaza.

The issue of protecting the U.S. southern border has become a key source of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress, which is currently holding back the approval of the White House's additional financial request for aid to Ukraine.

Republicans are calling for tougher immigration requirements to stop migration, even by violating U.S. humanitarian obligations, while Democrats are pushing for a comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system itself.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the U.S. Senate presented a USD 111 billion package of measures with the support of Ukraine.