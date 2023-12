In the U.S. Senate, Democrats presented a national security funding package worth about USD 111 billion. It includes aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as measures aimed at protecting the southern border.

This follows from a statement by the European Pravda online media outlet with reference to The Hill.

The 167-page bill says the measures include more than USD 15 billion in support for Ukraine, covering areas such as military training, intelligence sharing, and increased presence in the European Command's area of responsibility.

The bill also includes USD 10.6 billion in aid to Israel, which includes USD 4 billion for missile defense, as well as USD 1.2 billion to accelerate the development of the Iron Beam missile defense system.

The document also mentions 43.6 billion dollars for measures aimed at increasing the production capacity of the United States in the field of weapons and ammunition, as well as for investments in the American industrial base of submarines and increasing their stocks.

The bill is expected to go to a first procedural vote on Wednesday, but it faces a bumpy road to passage as Republicans push for stronger border security measures than the bill calls for.

The issue of protecting the southern border of the United States has become a key source of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress, which is currently stalling the approval of an additional funding request from the White House.

Republicans are calling for tougher immigration requirements to stem migration, even by violating the United States' humanitarian obligations. Democrats are calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system itself.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled his speech at a closed briefing in the United States Senate regarding aid to Ukraine at the last moment.

Meanwhile, the United States Senate will fail a vote on an aid package for Ukraine and Israel due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over the issue of strengthening the border. Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandra Ustinova announced this on her Facebook account.